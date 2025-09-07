Maryland Democrat reveals on whether he'll run for president in 2028

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) shocked NBC "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker on Sunday with his announcement about whether he intends to run for president in the 2028 election.

Speculation has swirled that Moore would run for president, and the Maryland governor is up for reelection in 2026. When asked if Moore intends to serve a full term if reelected, he said yes. When Welker pressed if he would not be running for president, Moore ruled out a presidential run in the next election.

"Yes, I'm going to be serving a full term. I'm excited about re-election. I'm exciting about what I'm gonna be able to do for the people of Maryland," Moore said.

KAMALA HARRIS' MAJOR CALIFORNIA ANNOUNCEMENT TRIGGERS CIRCULAR DEM FIRING SQUAD

"Do you rule out a run for president, governor?" Welker shot back.

"Yeah, I'm not running for president," Moore replied.

"You rule it out? Yes. You completely rule it out?" Welker asked.

Moore proceeded to list his accomplishments as governor and said he looks forward to continuing to work leading Maryland.

DOUG SCHOEN: WHY AOC COULD TAKE THE WHITE HOUSE IN 2028 AND KAMALA HARRIS WON'T

"I'm so excited about what we're doing, that we've gone from 43rd in the country in unemployment to now one of the lowest unemployment rates. We've had amongst the fastest drops in violent crime anywhere in the United States of America. Our population is growing, Maryland is moving, and so I'm really excited about going back in front of the people of my state and asking for another term," Moore said.

Maryland’s unemployment rate was 3.4% as of July 2025, slightly higher than the previous month, but tied for 14th lowest among all 50 states. Baltimore saw 201 homicides in 2024, according to police data. Its homicide rate represented a ten-year low. However, Maryland’s violent crime rate was 17.1% higher than the national average.

Moore was just one of several names speculated to run for the Democratic nomination in 2028, other prominent Democrats thought to be potential candidates include Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttiegieg and 2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. New York "squad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also thought to be mulling a presidential run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

A recent Emerson poll found Newsom leading the pack with 25% of respondents saying that they would back him in the 2028 primary, with Pete Buttigieg getting 16% support and Harris garnering only 11%. However, 23% of respondents said they were undecided. Moore was not included in the poll.