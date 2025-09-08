Multiple people killed in shooting attack on Jerusalem bus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least five people were killed and more than a dozen were injured after a group of attackers opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem Monday morning, paramedics said.

The shooting unfolded at a busy intersection in northern Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.

Israeli media reported that the two attackers boarded a bus and opened fire. Paramedics said 15 other people were injured and six are in serious condition.

Police said two attackers were "neutralized" soon after the shooting began but have not released additional information about the attackers’ identities.

Paramedics who responded to the scene said the area was chaotic and covered in broken glass, with people wounded and lying unconscious on the road and a sidewalk near the bus stop.

The deadly attack comes as the ongoing war in Gaza approaches two years since the Oct. 7 massacre. The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel. Palestinian militants have attacked and killed Israelis in Israel and the West Bank, while there has also been a rise in settler violence against Palestinians.

A post on X from the official account of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he "is now holding an assessment with the heads of the security establishment following the attack in Jerusalem."

Fox News' Yael Rotem-Kuriel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.