Trump calls on Americans to pray for nation as 250th birthday approaches: 'One Nation Under God'

President Donald Trump will headline the launch of America Prays at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. while tying the faith-driven initiative to the nation’s 250th birthday.

The inspiring program calls on Americans to dedicate time every week to pray for the country and to underscore faith as central to the nation’s founding and future.

The initiative also suggests people join with at least 10 others each week to pray.

The announcement follows Trump’s appearance at the Iowa State Fairgrounds back in July, where he kicked off America250, the official year-long celebration.

"As we prepare to celebrate two and a half centuries of freedom, I am inviting America’s great religious communities to pray for our nation and for our people," Trump said at the time. "From the beginning, this has always been a country sustained and strengthened by prayer. If we bring religion back stronger, you’re going to see everything get better. So as we chart our course toward the next 250 years, let us rededicate ourselves to one nation under God."

The launch of America Prays Monday extends that message into a faith-driven initiative.

Faith leaders have rallied around the president’s effort. Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, noted: "Our greatest battles are fought on our knees, and through America Prays we can join together to ask God to guide and protect this land."

Pastor Clint Pressley of the Southern Baptist Convention added that prayer is "a public testimony that we depend on God for wisdom and strength."

The America Prays initiative has also drawn partnerships from across the faith community, including Samaritan’s Purse, Pray.com, Hallow, National Religious Broadcasters, Faith and Freedom Coalition and dozens of churches and ministries nationwide.

Organizers say the effort reflects the same spirit that has defined America since its founding: a people united in faith, asking for God’s blessing on the nation as it enters its next 250 years.