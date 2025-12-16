Trump to tout accomplishments in tonight's primetime address and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump to tout accomplishments in primetime address

2. Venezuela ‘completely surrounded’ as Trump orders blockade

3. Jack Smith to face House lawmakers in deposition

CAMPUS ON EDGE – Brown student raises concerns on shooting probe as security and timeline gaps exposed. Continue reading …

FUTURE IN COURT – Legal experts outline next steps as Nick Reiner faces charges in parents' killings. Continue reading …

'PROUDEST LEGACY' – Melania Trump previews upcoming film chronicling her journey as first lady. Continue reading …

NOT ON THE MENU – Customers discover razor blades in Walmart bread as police arrest suspect. Continue reading …

SCIENTIST SLAIN – Homicide investigation underway after MIT professor found shot dead at home. Continue reading …

HAT IN THE RING – Blue-collar businessman jumps into race to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene. Continue reading …

‘GRANT’ THEFT AUTO – Tim Walz under federal microscope as HHS demands records on $8.6B in taxpayer funds. Continue reading …

RED WAVE – Democrats' voter edge in key swing state nearly vanishes: ‘A historic shift.’ Continue reading …

LOCKED DOWN – Trump slams door on five more countries in major immigration crackdown. Continue reading …

CULTURE WAR – Library board axed after refusing to ban controversial transgender book. Continue reading …

UPROAR – Conservatives criticize White House for granting Vanity Fair access to top Trump aide. Continue reading …

‘ICE’ BREAKERS – Parents and teachers create alert system to warn illegal immigrants of ICE. Continue reading …

ON THE MENU? – Liberal policies allow 'monsters' to feast on family pets, Joe Rogan warns. Continue reading …

RACHEL SHEFFIELD – Taxpayer cash, zero accountability: Minnesota fraud proves welfare is broken. Continue reading …

PRISHA MOSLEY – I was 15 and trusted the 'experts' on gender care. Turns out, they were winging it. Continue reading …

HOLY HANDOFF – Pope Leo to appoint Bishop Ron Hicks as New York archbishop replacing Cardinal Dolan. Continue reading …

TIME FOR RECOVERY – Patrick Mahomes' knee injury worse than first thought following surgery. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on winter wish lists and tasty trends. Take the quiz here …

SMOKE SCREEN – Major study challenges booming cannabis claims. Continue reading …

MEATY MEAL – Celebrity chef shares the secrets of a great prime rib. See video ...

JOSH HAWLEY – No one has made more money in Congress than Nancy Pelosi. See video …

ROB SCHNEIDER – Rob Reiner was a phenomenal talent. See video …

Tune in for a closer look at the Reiner family tragedy and what it underscores about the escalating challenges of addiction and mental illness in America. Check it out ...

