Suspect arrested after Walmart customers report finding hidden razor blades in purchased bread

A woman accused of placing razor blades in multiple loaves of bread at two Walmart stores in Mississippi was arrested Tuesday, officials said, according to Fox 26 Houston.

The Biloxi Police Department identified the suspect as 33-year-old Camille Benson, of Texas, who was charged with attempted mayhem, the local station said. She is currently in jail with a bond set at $100,000, the outlet added.

Over the course of more than a week, several customers reportedly found razor blades in their purchased bread at two nearby locations, a Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The first complaint was made on Dec. 5 at the Supercenter, when a customer told employees that they had found a razor blade in their purchased loaf, the Associated Press (AP) reported. A similar complaint followed at the Neighborhood Market on Dec. 8, the outlet added.

Six days later, another customer complained at the Supercenter on Dec. 14, prompting employees to inspect the merchandise, where they discovered several additional tampered loaves, the AP reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Fox 26 Houston added that two similar complaints were made again on Dec. 15, according to the police.

A motive has not been determined.

Walmart advised customers who think they may have bought a tampered product to dispose of it immediately and visit their local store for a full refund.

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority," a Walmart spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi. We appreciate law enforcement for their swift action and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate."

The Biloxi Police Department said officials currently do not believe any other stores have been targeted, according to the AP.

They added that any bread purchased from Walmart stores within the city should be inspected for sharp objects.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biloxi Police Department for more information.