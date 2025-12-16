Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mississippi

Suspect arrested after Walmart customers report finding hidden razor blades in purchased bread

Camille Benson allegedly tampered with loaves across multiple Walmart locations

By Bonny Chu Fox News
A woman accused of placing razor blades in multiple loaves of bread at two Walmart stores in Mississippi was arrested Tuesday, officials said, according to Fox 26 Houston

The Biloxi Police Department identified the suspect as 33-year-old Camille Benson, of Texas, who was charged with attempted mayhem, the local station said. She is currently in jail with a bond set at $100,000, the outlet added.

Over the course of more than a week, several customers reportedly found razor blades in their purchased bread at two nearby locations, a Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The first complaint was made on Dec. 5 at the Supercenter, when a customer told employees that they had found a razor blade in their purchased loaf, the Associated Press (AP) reported. A similar complaint followed at the Neighborhood Market on Dec. 8, the outlet added.

surveillance footage of blonde woman walking with green jacket

Camille Benson, 33, allegedly pushed razor blades into loaves of bread at multiple Walmart locations in Biloxi, Mississippi. (Biloxi Police Department)

Six days later, another customer complained at the Supercenter on Dec. 14, prompting employees to inspect the merchandise, where they discovered several additional tampered loaves, the AP reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Fox 26 Houston added that two similar complaints were made again on Dec. 15, according to the police.

A motive has not been determined.

mugshot of blonde woman with face tattoos

Camille Benson has been arrested and charged with attempted mayhem. (Biloxi Police Department/Fox 26 Houston)

Walmart advised customers who think they may have bought a tampered product to dispose of it immediately and visit their local store for a full refund.

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority," a Walmart spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi. We appreciate law enforcement for their swift action and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate."

Salinas, United States - April 8, 2014: Walmart store exterior. Walmart is an American multinational corporation that runs large discount stores and is the world's largest public corporation.

Customers reported finding razor blades in purchased loaves of bread at Walmart. (iStock)

The Biloxi Police Department said officials currently do not believe any other stores have been targeted, according to the AP.  

They added that any bread purchased from Walmart stores within the city should be inspected for sharp objects. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biloxi Police Department for more information.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
