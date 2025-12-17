Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump to tout accomplishments since taking office in primetime address

President plans to highlight 11 months of accomplishments and preview upcoming agenda in Wednesday night speech

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Karoline Leavitt rips Vanity Fair's 'attempt at fake news' on Trump administration Video

Karoline Leavitt rips Vanity Fair's 'attempt at fake news' on Trump administration

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previews President Donald Trump's address to the nation and fires back at an article about the administration on 'America Reports.'

President Donald Trump will highlight his administration's accomplishments over his first year back in office in his address from the White House on Wednesday night.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gave a preview of his speech during a Tuesday press briefing, telling reporters that Trump will seek to highlight his wins over the past 11 months.

"As you all saw on Truth Social, President Trump is going to be giving an address to the nation tomorrow night, live from the White House here at 9:00 Eastern. I know you guys will all be tuning in," Leavitt said.

"I was just in the Oval Office with the president discussing it. He's going to talk a lot about the accomplishments over the past 11 months, all that he's done to bring our country back to greatness and all he continues to plan to do, to continue delivering for the American people over the next three years," she continued.

TRUMP SAYS THOSE AGAINST TARIFFS 'SERVING HOSTILE FOREIGN INTERESTS,' 'FULL BENEFIT' YET TO BE SEEN

Donald trump in the oval office

US President Donald Trump during a Mexican Border Defense medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Leavitt later added in appearance on Fox News' "American Reports," that Trump may also "tease some policy that will be coming in the new year, as well."

Trump first announced the speech publicly on his Truth Social account, telling his followers that "the best is yet to come!"

"My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to 'seeing' you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump wrote.

US–VENEZUELA SHOWDOWN THREATENS TO JOLT GAS PRICES — WHAT COULD SPARK A SURGE

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt teased the details of Trump's upcoming address to the nation. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has touted its economic agenda throughout the closing months of the year, including the Big, Beautiful Bill law, his tariff agenda and policies that prioritize American workers.

Trump began to sell his economic accomplishments in a speech in Pennsylvania last week, and will do the same this week in North Carolina. 

The president and first lady arrive by military helicopter following a holiday trip.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are preparing for the holidays at the White House. (Peter W. Stevenson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The speech also comes amid high tensions with Venezuela, as the Trump administration targets the leadership there.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

