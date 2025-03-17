Trump responds after judge tries to stop deportation flights with violent gangbangers and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump responds after judge tries to stop deportation flights with violent gangbangers.

2. Sanctuary city lawyers plot to help illegal migrants evade ICE in leaked emails.

3. Trump on what to expect from historic phone call as world watches Kremlin's next move.

MAJOR HEADLINES

'SIGN' OF THE TIMES – Trump takes jab at Biden after report raises alarm on who was running the country during his term. Continue reading …

DRIVEN TO HATE – Tesla owner 'speechless' after Musk-hater finger-traces disturbing image on car. Continue reading …

'NOT SALVAGEABLE' – Trump admin begins dismantling government-funded news outlet, calling it ‘giant rot.’ Continue reading …

IN THE CROSSHAIRS – US military shoots down Houthi drones as Trump's 'decisive' strikes continue. Continue reading …

‘KNOWN AND LOVED’ – Family friends of key witness in student's disappearance respond to questioning. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

WHO'S THE BOSS? – DOGE acting chief sets the record straight on Elon Musk's position and chain of command. Continue reading …

‘BETRAYAL’ – Democrats lash out at Schumer for siding with Trump. Continue reading …

FREE FALL – Democrats' favorable ratings drop to record low. Continue reading …

‘SYMPTOMS MAY INCLUDE…’ – Lawmakers propose 'Trump derangement syndrome' be listed as a mental illness. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

MIC DROP – Anti-woke comedian calls out liberals for rehashing a debate country has already settled. Continue reading …

IS WOKE BROKE? – James Carville predicts other Dems will follow Newsom's sudden policy shift. Continue reading …

‘THIS WAS IT’ – Liberal network host declares she's leaving the Democratic Party in revolt, can't be stopped. Continue reading …

CUTTING CLASS – Teachers union boss 'spitting mad' about 'evisceration' of education department. Continue reading …

OPINION

DOUG SCHOEN – I'm a lifelong Democrat. My party is failing and needs to learn from a winner. Continue reading …

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS – Get rid of the Education Department. Give power to parents. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

ON THE HUNT – Where travelers are flocking to find ancient relics and pricey gemstones. Continue reading …

LIFE HACK – The five secrets to longevity from the world's ‘blue zones.’ Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on March Madness, famous flora and standout states. Take the quiz here …

NOTHING BUT NET – Christian women's basketball team punished for defending biology gets sweet revenge. Continue reading …

HERE COMES THE SUN – Healing properties of sunlight, fresh air revealed by experts. See video …

WATCH

PETE HEGSETH – Peace through strength is back. See video …

GUY BENSON – Democrats are wrestling through various elements of grief. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













