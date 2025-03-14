DOUG SCHOEN: I'm a lifelong Democrat. My party is failing and needs to learn from a winner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Right now, it is clear that the Democrats are at a pivotal moment, and we need to choose an agenda that genuinely addresses Americans’ concerns.

In the mid 1990’s, when former President Bill Clinton ran for re-election, he chose an agenda that spoke to the American people, not his party’s most extreme wing.

It is critical that Democrats use a similar method today.

First and foremost, there has to be recognition that, while the electorate does want fundamental change, it is not enough to say, "we need to stand up to Trump and demonstrate against him."

I understand the logic, but this simply does not work.

Our party needs to stand for clear ideas and have an agenda reflecting a worldview that is distinctive, but not adversarial.

In other words, Democrats need to show themselves as a competent alternative to the GOP, but they cannot do so if their entire agenda is one of resistance.

Let’s be clear: the American people want a reduction in inflation, a secure border and a smaller, more efficient government that produces economic growth and can create jobs in other ways that increasing its own size.

Clinton noted as much in 1996 when he said the era of big government is over. This concept is increasingly alien to today’s Democratic Party, which has yet to familiarize itself with the idea that the government can deliver for people without being excessively large.

That being said, the American people – and financial markets – are clearly uncomfortable with the extreme behaviors currently coming out of the administration.

For example, what Elon Musk and DOGE are doing agency by agency is well-intentioned, in theory, but the chaotic, wholesale cutting of entire agencies on a whim threatens to upend the economy.

Democrats need an alternative to DOGE, yet they’ve failed to even have this conversation.

Beyond that, we need to take steps to spur economic growth. As the Wall Street Journal highlighted, an extremely positive Trump policy was letting companies deduct the full cost of capex in the year they’re made.

Democrats should adopt that growth-supporting policy, and others such as preserving state and local taxes deduction (SALT) and extending tax cuts.

Further, Democrats must abandon their overly regulatory ideas that increase costs and delays in building housing and infrastructure. California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom recently adopted this approach in rebuilding his state, but the rest of the party has failed to follow.

This goes far beyond basic economic principles. Rather, it is rapidly becoming a significant political vulnerability for Democrats, as New York Times columnist Ezra Klein aptly described.

Writing in the Times, Klein noted that Democratic strongholds have seen massive population decreases almost entirely because Democrats’ anti-growth and overly regulatory agenda makes the cost of living in blue cities and states out of reach.

Not only is this going to erode Democrats’ political power by shifting congressional and Electoral College votes to traditionally red states, but also gives the lie to Democrats’ claim to be the party of the working class.

Moreover, Democrats need to begin promoting school choice and even supporting the role of charter schools. For one example, Success Academy has been a model institution, and this should not be overlooked, particularly as our public-school systems continue to receive failing grades.

To that end, progressives will blame the state of public education on the Trump administration’s disdain for the Department of Education, but the facts are that the nation’s worst schools tend to be in deep blue areas.

Beyond this, we need different types of schools, as it’s no longer true that every job requires a four-year degree. Vocational and trade schools are just as important, and should be supported equally, if not more so.

Critically, Democrats also need to come up with a commonsense approach to border security.

There is absolutely no reason that Democrats should be attacking the Trump administration for closing the border just months after an election where voters overwhelmingly rejected progressives’ open border policy.

True, a significant question remains as to how we can forge a bipartisan immigration deal that recognizes that Dreamers and those that have played by the rules deserve a pathway to citizenship. But there is no need to throw the baby out with the bathwater and refuse to work with the GOP on this.

Along the same lines, the Laken Riley act, which a number of Democrats voted for, is a clear example of what most people find logical and reasonable.

There should be absolutely no room or leniency for criminals who are here illegally. That is not inhumane, it is the most basic level of common sense.

Taken together, Democrats must realize that they’re failing to provide an alternative. They’re so consumed with resistance that they’ve been unable to muster, "Yes, we are for smaller government, but key programs such as Medicare or Medicaid should be protected."

Finally, there needs to be a sense of hope, aspiration and commitment to stability both at home and abroad.

Tariffs are fine to protect ourselves from China, but – as the markets have shown – they are less OK when those policies change every few days, as we’ve seen with Mexico and Canada.

Predictability and stability need to be the bedrock of our foreign policy.

No one opposes the idea of ending the war in Ukraine, or that the U.S. should recoup some benefits. It is also hard to not have been sympathetic to the American president given what happened in the Oval Office, when Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Of course, it gladdened me to see President Donald Trump restore American intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine, as America’s role in defending that country from Russian aggression remains essential.

Ultimately, the argument for Democrats is really one of stability, hope and a sincere commitment to the American people.

If the Democrats do that and can articulate these policies, there is a chance to retake the House in the midterms. But doing stupid videos, holding up silly signs during the joint address to Congress, and staging demonstrations is worse than harmful, it is embarrassing.

I remain a Democrat. Yet I have made clear my growing concerns and frustration with my party.

In order to reclaim its roots, preserve its political viability and make voters like me proud of our party, they need to take a page from President Clinton’s book and adopt this bold agenda.