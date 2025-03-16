Trumps takes jab at Biden over 'autopen signature' following concerning report over who ran the White House

President Donald Trump trolled former President Joe Biden in a social media post on Sunday, highlighting the controversy surrounding his alleged "autopen signatures" during his presidency.

On Truth Social, Trump posted three images side-by-side – his official portrait from his first term, a picture of Biden's autopen and then finally his official portrait for his second term.

Trump then pinned the post.

"The person who was the real President during the Biden years was the person who controlled the Autopen!" Trump wrote in another post on his account.

Trump spoke about the autopen signature issue while speaking from the Oval Office on Friday about NATO spending.

"The man was grossly incompetent. All you have to do is take a look, he signs by autopen. Who was signing all this stuff by autopen? Who would think to sign important documents by autopen?" Trump asked reporters.

"These are major documents you're signing, you're proud to sign, yet you have your signature on something and in 300 years, they say ‘oh look.’ Can you imagine everything was signing by autopen? Almost everything. Nobody has ever heard of such a thing. It should have never happened," Trump continued.

The post sparked a firestorm on social media with many backing Trump as Democrats have faced backlash over accusations that they dismissed Biden's health concerns and engaged in a cover-up throughout the end of his term.

"President Trump JUST POSTED the AUTOPEN that ran the White House from 2021-2025 next to his portraits," one X user commented.

"Biden was an illegitimate president. Who controlled the auto pen?" another X used commented.

Vice President JD Vance also shared the image on X without any comment.

"Corrupt establishment was running the country from 2021-2025. Who controlled the auto pen for Biden?" Missouri Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger commented, sharing Vance's post.

Elon Musk also chimed in on the photo, posting on X, with two emojis – a bullseye and laughing face.

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's team about Trump's post featuring the autopen image, but did not receive a response.

In a new report published by an arm of the Heritage Foundation, it was revealed that the majority of official documents signed by Biden allegedly used the same autopen signature, reinvigorating concerns over the former president’s mental acuity and if he "actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents."

"WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY," the Oversight Project, which is an initiative within the conservative Heritage Foundation that investigates the government to bolster transparency, posted to X on Thursday.

"We gathered every document we could find with Biden's signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year. Here is the autopen signature," the group claimed on X, accompanied by photo examples.

The Oversight Project posted three examples showing Biden’s signature, including two executive orders and the president’s announcement he was bowing out of the 2024 presidential race. The signature on the two executive orders, one of which was signed in 2022 and the other in 2024, showed the same signature that included what appeared to be a line, followed by "R. Biden Jr."

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden’s office for comment on the Oversight Project’s findings on the autopen investigation, but did not immediately receive a reply.

Fox News Digital also examined the signatures on President Donald Trump’s executive orders, which are often signed in public or in front of the media, during his first administration and second administration and found the signatures were also the same.

The Oversight Project continued in its findings that investigators should determine "who controlled the autopen" during the Biden administration.

