Democrats' favorable ratings drop to record low in new national poll

The Democratic Party's favorable ratings are falling to new lows, according to a new national poll.

Just 29% of those questioned in a CNN poll released on Sunday say they have a favorable view of the party, with 54% holding an unfavorable view.

That's a record low in CNN polling dating back more than three decades.

The Democrats' favorability has dropped four points since early January, ahead of the start of President Donald Trump's second tour of duty in the White House, and it's a plunge of 20 points from January 2021, just ahead of the start of former President Joe Biden's term in office.

Just 63% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents questioned in the survey said they hold a favorable view of the party, down from 72% in January and down from 81% four years ago, at the start of the Biden administration.

The Democratic Party is in the political wilderness, following last November's election setbacks, when Republicans won back control of the White House and the Senate, and defended their fragile House majority.

According to the CNN poll, the favorable rating for the GOP stands at 36%, with 48% holding an unfavorable view of the Republican Party.

The GOP's favorable rating is unchanged from January, with the unfavorable rating up four points.

The new survey by CNN, conducted March 6-9 by SSRS, follows a Quinnipiac University national poll last month that made headlines by indicating the Democrats' favorability had also hit an all-time low in their surveys dating back to 2009.

The new CNN survey also indicates that by a 57%-42% margin, Democrats say their leaders should mostly work to stop the GOP agenda rather than to try and find common ground with Republicans.

That's a shift from polling at the start of Trump's first term in office, when nearly three-quarters of Democrats said their party should work with Republicans.

The poll was conducted before the move last week by 10 Democrats in the Senate, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to vote in favor of a GOP-crafted federal government spending bill that averted a government shutdown.

The move infuriated many on the left, who want their party to take a tougher stand in resisting Trump's agenda.

The poll also asked respondents to name the political leader who they feel "best reflects the core values" of the party.

Ten percent of Democratic-aligned adults name Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, with 9% saying former Vice President Kamala Harris, 8% offering progressive champion Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and 6% naming Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the top Democrat in the House. More than three in 10 did not offer a response.