Trump, in Oval Office address, announces travel ban from Europe amid coronavirus fears: 'Put politics aside'

Trump announces travel ban from Europe amid growing fears of coronavirus

President Trump on Wednesday announced in a televised address that the U.S. was suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning Friday at midnight in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"We made a lifesaving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe,” the president told the nation. (US has restricted travel to and from these countries)

Trump's address came hours after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic and the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. climbed to more than 1,200. Trump said the new travel exemptions did not apply to the United Kingdom. "The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared, or more resilient," Trump said. "We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship and unify together as one nation, and one family." (Coronavirus becomes a pandemic: What to know)

A European diplomat told Reuters the White House did not notify European officials before the televised address. The proclamation applies only to humans, not goods and cargo, a White House official told Fox News. Those transporting goods will "not be admitted into the country, but the goods will be."

Trump later signed a presidential proclamation that suspends the entry of most foreign nationals who visited certain European countries in the past two weeks. The suspension does not apply to legal permanent residents, according to the statement. Click here for more on our top story.

- House Democrats introduce coronavirus bill, call for paid leave, free testing

- Andy Puzder: Trump coronavirus response will protect America’s economy, workers and businesses

- NYC's St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed for first time in history

- CBS News employees in NYC sent home

- NBA suspends season

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson say they've tested positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement posted by Hanks to social media on Wednesday evening.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the 63-year-old actor wrote in a statement on Twitter.

He continued, "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks and Wilson, also 63, were in Australia filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager Col. Tom Parker. Click here for more.

Biden campaign shares path-to-victory memo saying it's 'nearly impossible' for Sanders to regain delegate lead

An internal memo from the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden said it's "nearing impossible" for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to regain the lead in delegates after losses in several of the Democrats' presidential primary contests.

The memo said the campaign netted 160 delegates, including up to 80 won Tuesday. Biden campaign officials said they expected his lead to expand in "some of our strongest" states -- Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Georgia. "Of 682 delegates awarded in those states, conservative estimates have us winning more than 400 delegates and netting more than 150 delegates," the memo read.

The officials said wins for Sanders in Vermont, Colorado and Utah haven't collected him enough delegates to be able to compete. The memo's release came after Sanders, following a drubbing in Tuesday’s latest round of primaries, vowed Wednesday to press on with his presidential campaign. Click here for more.

- Democracy 2020 Digest: Bernie sets terms for possible future exit, even as he stays put

- Biden to hold virtual events in Florida, Illinois amid coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein sentence: What it means for his family and what's next in the California criminal case.

DEA arrests more than 600 in connection with Mexican drug cartel.

Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail, legal team says.

US stock futures pointing to another day of steep losses.

Do's and don'ts of coronavirus stockpiling.

Warren Buffett guarantees he'll be at annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.

As coronavirus disrupts colleges, can insurance policies mitigate impact?

Sean Hannity calls for unity amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying the virus does not discriminate between Republicans and Democrats. He also thinks China should be held responsible for the pandemic.

