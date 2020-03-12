Today on Fox News: March 12, 2020

STAY TUNED:

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Vice President Mike Pence weighs in on President Trump's address to the nation on coronavirus; U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, F-Fla., warns of risk posed by China's control over the medical market; Dr. Marc Siegel on what the coronavirus pandemic means for the U.S.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Bernie Sanders isn't giving up yet- Joe Biden has come a long way from a fifth-place finish in New Hampshire, winning most of the six primaries on Tuesday night. Donna Brazile, a former chair of the Democratic National Committee and a Fox News contributor, discusses Biden opening up a big lead in the race for the Democratic nomination and hoe Bernie Sanders can catch up.

Also on the Rundown: On Wednesday the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak pandemic. All across the country, public gatherings are being banned and schools are shutting down for a couple of weeks at a time. States are taking precautions to try and stop the spread. Dr. Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, and Dr. Sam Fink, who practices in Los Angeles, weigh in.

Plus, commentary by Jimmy Failla, host of "Fox Across America."

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Dr. Marc Siegel and Ken Coleman, author of "The Proximity Principle" and national radio host of "The Ken Coleman Show."