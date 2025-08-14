Trump to hold historic summit with Putin in Alaska and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump to hold historic summit with Putin in Alaska

2. DC’s soft-on-crime leaders let teens run wild

3. Playboy joins exodus from Los Angeles to South Florida

MAJOR HEADLINES

CAPITAL SHIELD – Bondi boots DC police chief, takes away immigration protections in crime crackdown. Continue reading …

ON THE RUN – Texas lawmaker reveals Obama's private message to fugitive Democrats. Continue reading …

DEFEND THE HOMELAND – New ICE vehicles roll through capital with Trump's name emblazoned in gold. Continue reading …

ACCESS DENIED – Court ruling deals blow to mass deportation plan as 20 states win legal battle. Continue reading …

HERO COPS PREVAIL – Bodycam footage shows NYPD cops sprint toward gunfire, take down armed 15-year-old. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

AGENTS ON SCENE – Federal agents crash Newsom rally as governor warns of 'Trump's America.' Continue reading …

POWER STRUGGLE – DC challenges attorney general’s order placing DEA head over police department. Continue reading …

SKIPPING TOWN – DC mayor jets to luxury island as Trump takes control of crime-ridden capital. Continue reading …

PROFANE DEFIANCE – Hunter Biden fires back at Melania Trump's $1B legal threat: 'They're bullies.' Continue reading …

MEDIA

'DON’T DO IT' – 'The View' host begs music legend to snub Trump's Kennedy Center honor. Continue reading …

'SHE'S TERRIFIED' – Dem frontrunner in VA gubernatorial race declines CNN's debate invite. Continue reading …

'FREAKS PEOPLE OUT' – Joe Rogan claims Americans wanted ICE to arrest gangsters, not 'the landscaper.' Continue reading …

ON THE DECLINE – Mamdani warns of 'withering faith' in democracy to deliver for working class. Continue reading …

OPINION

BRILYN HOLLYHAND – I’m from Gen Z. We are the ones who have to stop socialism from taking over. Continue reading …

COREY DEANGELIS – FBI reveals 1.3M crimes at public schools. A nightmare of violence awaits our kids. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BUYER BREAK – Mortgage rates fall to lowest level of 2025 as borrowers take advantage. Continue reading …

EARLY INDICATORS – Specific symptoms could warn of MS more than a decade before diagnosis. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – What did this ex-DOJ employee allegedly throw? Who caused an uproar with Matt Rife? Take the quiz here …

ELITE ESCAPE – The exclusive 'golden' visa destinations that America's wealthiest are eyeing. Continue reading …

MEAT EATERS – Doctor raises concern about very young carnivores. See video …

WATCH

PAM BONDI – Under Donald Trump's directive, DC will become safe again, and it will become clean again. See video …

KATIE PAVLICH – There's a reason why Putin decided to invade Ukraine under Joe Biden's presidency. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

