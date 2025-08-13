3 exclusive 'golden' visa destinations that America's wealthiest are eyeing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America’s elite are increasingly seeking "golden" visas.

Canada-based Mohamed Bennis, an associate vice president at Arton Capital, told Fox News Digital that many are realizing "true wealth" is measured by "freedom of movement."

"Many Americans are realizing that a second residency or citizenship is the ultimate insurance policy against uncertainty," said Bennis. "It provides them with almost unmatched mobility, flexibility and security in a world that is becoming increasingly unpredictable."

AMERICA'S ELITE LEAD BOOM OF 'GOLDEN' VISA APPLICATIONS TO VACATION DESTINATION

He added, "Just as gold has historically been a best-in-class investment as a store of value, these visas are also premium assets that provide their holders — and their families — with both tangible and intangible benefits for the long term."

Arton Capital advises high-net-worth individuals on the process of investing in citizenship or residency all around the world.

Political divisions, said Bennis, have influenced wealthy Americans to weigh their options. They're not necessarily moving their primary residences — but they might be acquiring the freedom to have another option.

"[Golden visas] can open doors to privileges that money just can’t buy: freedom of movement, security for your family and access to opportunities around the world," he said.

He said that Malta, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Portugal are becoming increasingly popular for Americans seeking residency or citizenship through investment.

"Each option offers its own distinct benefits. All three open the door to new cultures, safer environments and the ability to live life on your own terms."

"Malta and Portugal offer access to world-class healthcare and education within the EU, often at lower costs than in the U.S. — while the UAE offers a high standard of living, zero income tax and a thriving international community," he said.

Portugal’s investment program requires prospective visa holders to invest about $500,000 in qualifying investment, venture capital funds, and scientific or technological research.

"Approval is granted to applicants based on their skills and innovation."

About $250,000 can be invested in cultural heritage preservation, or in creating at least 10 full-time jobs in Portugal, according to the country’s site.

Bennis said Malta’s program enables more people to access the visas by lowering the barriers.

"Malta has recently transitioned from a citizenship-by-investment model to a citizenship-by-merit framework," he said.

"This has meant that approval is granted to applicants based on their skills and innovation, rather than just the size of their economic contribution," he said.

The UAE has remained a top destination for American clients. Bennis said the emirates offer a "modern crossroads" between the East and the West that's particularly attractive.

"Its golden visa popularized the ‘citizenship by merit’ trend that countries such as Malta are now adopting," he said.

"It grants long-term residency rights, typically 5 or 10 years, and is available to investors, skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, even outstanding students."

Bennis added, "The countries with the most smooth and streamlined processes are often the most popular."