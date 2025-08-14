WATCH: US Border Patrol agents make arrest outside Gavin Newsom anti-Trump rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Border Patrol agents had a strong presence outside an anti-Trump rally by California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in Los Angeles on Thursday. The agents made at least one arrest.

Newsom, who is rumored to have presidential aspirations and has become one of the most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, held the event, which he labeled "Liberation Day," to announce plans to respond to the GOP’s redistricting push in Texas.

In a social media post shortly before the rally, Newsom predicted that "Donald Trump and [Texas Governor] Greg Abbott are going to have a very bad day today."

Video taken by local affiliate Fox 11 and obtained by Fox News showed what appeared to be over a dozen armed and masked Border Patrol agents just outside the rally. The agents could be seen leading a man away in handcuffs as onlookers shouted angrily.

TRUMP VS NEWSOM SHOWDOWN LANDS IN COURT WITH FAMILY TIES TO THE NATION'S HIGHEST BENCH

Speaking with Fox 11, Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino explained, "We’re here making Los Angeles a safer place."

"Since we won’t have politicians who will do that, we do that ourselves. So, that’s why we’re here today. As you can see, already making it a safer place," said Bovino.

The Border Patrol chief added, "We’re glad to be here, not going anywhere."

Asked what his message to Newsom was, Bovino answered: "Again, we’re making Los Angeles a safer place, we’re going to continue to do that, and they can take that one to the bank and cash it."

TRUMP BORDER WALL MATERIALS SOLD BY BIDEN MAY SOON FIND THEIR WAY BACK TO THE FEDS, AUCTIONEER CLAIMS

In response to the federal agents’ presence, Newsom’s office emailed Fox News Digital a statement in all-capital letters, "WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY WEAK LITTLE DONALD TRUMP, THE CRIMINAL PRESIDENT!"

During the event, Newsom’s press team posted on X that "TRUMP’S PRIVATE ARMY IS ILLEGALLY ON PRIVATE PROPERTY!!!!"

During his remarks, Newsom acknowledged the federal agents, saying, "Right outside at this exact moment are dozens and dozens of ICE agents."

"Do you think it's coincidental?" he remarked. "Donald Trump and his minions, Tom Homan, tough guy. Decided, coincidentally or not, that this was a location to advance ICE arrests. Indiscriminate? Perhaps. we'll find out later."

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH CHILD SEX CRIMES AFTER HIS RELEASE BY LOCAL POLICE DESPITE DETAINER

"Wake up, America. this is a serious moment. Wake up to what's going on. Wake up to the fear, anxiety. Wake up to what's happening. Not just here in Los Angeles, where we saw our streets militarized, where we saw our due process rights thrown out the window," he said. "That's Trump's America. That's the moment we're living in. So, these are sober times."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and Border Patrol for comment but did not immediately receive a response.