Obama praises Democrats who fled Texas redistricting vote as ‘inspiring’

Former President Barack Obama praised a group of Texas Democratic lawmakers for fleeing their state to stop a vote on a redistricting bill, calling their actions "inspiring," according to reporting.

Texas state Rep. Gene Wu, who is chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, posted on X on Thursday, thanking the former president for meeting with the lawmakers via Zoom.

Wu said the Democrats were "encouraged" by Obama’s words and "remain committed to fighting for democracy, in Texas & across the country."

ABC News reported that an Obama spokesperson confirmed the meeting, saying he "lauded their fight against the Republican efforts to enact an even more egregious gerrymander in Texas ahead of the midterms."

The spokesperson told the outlet that Obama "made clear that they are part of a bigger effort to protect free and fair elections and commended them for inspiring others with their actions."

This comes amid a continued standoff between Texas Republicans and Democrats over an effort backed by President Donald Trump to pass a redistricting bill that would likely give the GOP five additional congressional seats. Over 50 Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives fled the state to deny the legislature the quorum necessary to pass the bill.

In response, Texas Republican leaders have filed legal action to compel the AWOL lawmakers to return and have also threatened to remove them from office if they continue refusing to participate in the legislative process.

Texas House Democrats released a statement on Thursday in which they announced they will only return to the state if the legislature agrees to adjourn without plans to meet again or if California introduces its own redistricting legislation to "neutralize" the GOP seats gained in Texas.

Obama has previously voiced solidarity with the Texas Democrats, saying in an Aug. 5 X post, "We can’t lose focus on what matters – right now, Republicans in Texas are trying to gerrymander district lines to unfairly win five seats in next year’s midterm elections. This is a power grab that undermines our democracy."

Wu told ABC News that the Democrats were "especially excited" to have Obama address them via Zoom.

"Having President Obama speak with us and support us is proof that when Texas House Democrats stand up and fight back, we don't stand alone -- we have the support of Democrats at every level who understand that when Republicans attack voting rights in Texas, they're attacking the foundation of our democracy everywhere," Wu told the outlet.

He said that the meeting was held via Zoom because of "Republican threats."

"The fact that we have to meet President Obama from an undisclosed location and via Zoom because of Republican threats and surveillance only proves how desperate Abbott and his extremist allies have become," Wu said. "They know their racial gerrymandering scheme is falling apart, so they're resorting to intimidation tactics. But President Obama's support shows the whole country is watching -- and Texas House Democrats won't be silenced by bullies."

On Thursday, California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to counter the Texas redistricting plan by pushing to have his state redraw its districts to eliminate the Republican seats.

In response, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, shot back that if California eliminates all its Republican districts, Texas should do the same, which would leave the GOP with a net gain.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.