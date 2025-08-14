Hunter Biden delivers profanity-laced response to Melania Trump's $1B notice for 'defamatory' Epstein remarks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden, in another profanity-laced interview, brushed off first lady Melania Trump's recent $1 billion legal notice over what she claims are "false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements."

"F--- that. That's not gonna happen," Biden said during an interview with "Channel 5" podcaster Andrew Callaghan that was published to YouTube Thursday.

Callaghan had offered Biden the opportunity to apologize to the first lady for a previous video interview titled "Hunter Biden Returns" earlier in August, when the former first son claimed "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep."

"Mrs. Trump is seeking $1 billion in damages if we don't take the video down, and if Hunter here doesn't issue a formal apology to Mrs. Trump," Callaghan told Biden, before the former first son brushed off the notice. "So now we're here maybe to give you the platform to apologize to the first lady for your statements that you made about her possible connection to Jeffrey Epstein."

Biden doubled down in his most recent interview, and welcomed sitting down at a deposition over the matter.

"I also think they're bullies, and they think that a billion dollars is going to scare me," he said. "I have this to say to them: if they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein – if the president, the first lady, want to do that, and all of the known associates around them at the time of whatever time that they met – I'm more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it."

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the letter that Alejandro Brito, an attorney serving as litigation counsel for the first lady, sent to Biden and his attorney, Abbe Lowell, Aug. 6.

Brito demanded that Biden "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump," which were contained in the "Channel 5" video published to YouTube in early August.

"Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," Brito wrote.

Biden had also claimed in the earlier interview that "Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, and that’s how Melania and the first lady and the President met."

"These false, disparaging, defamatory and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums," Brito wrote. "Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide."

Brito added: "Consequently, you have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm."

Brito demanded, on behalf of the first lady, that Biden "immediately issue a full and fair retraction of the video and any and all other false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump in as conspicuous a manner as they were originally published."

He also demanded, on behalf of the first lady, that Biden "immediately issue an apology for the false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump."

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden attorney Lowell's office for any additional comment on the matter, but did not immediately receive a reply.