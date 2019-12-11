Trump says Dems approved USMCA deal because they're 'embarrassed' by impeachment 'witch hunt'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Wednesday ...

Trump, at Pennsylvania rally, says 'stupid' impeachment indirectly led to USMCA deal

President Trump told supporters at a rally in the key swing state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday night that he saw a "silver lining" in his impeachment: Democrats approved the historic U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to replace NAFTA because they're embarrassed by their own impeachment "witch hunt."

"Congress will soon vote on my new trade deal," Trump announced at the rally, noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "did it on the same day they announced they are going to impeach the 45th president of the United States, and your favorite president. And, the reason they announced it on the same day, one hour later, they announced impeachment ... you know why? It plays down the impeachment, because they're embarrassed by impeachment, and our poll numbers have gone through the roof because of her stupid impeachment."

Tuesday was a momentous day in Trump's presidency, one of big highs and lows. After House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump, they also handed him a breakthrough political victory by finally approving his USMCA trade deal -- another promise he could say he fulfilled in his presidency.

And Trump may have a point about Democrats wanting to avoid discussion about impeachment: Recent polls have indicated waning support for the effort. Plus, approving the agreement gave House Democrats, particularly those from more conservative districts, a useful talking point when they head home for the holidays. Pelosi emphasized the deal's importance to American workers.

Still, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took fire from House Democrats on Tuesday after saying he will wait until after Trump's impeachment trial is over before bringing the USMCA to the Senate floor for a vote. Click here for more on our top story.

After NAS Pensacola shooting, Pentagon suspends flight training for hundreds of Saudi students, officials say

The Pentagon on Tuesday suspended more than 850 Saudi students from flight training in response to the deadly shooting by a Saudi student last Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, senior defense officials told Fox News.

The suspension was part of a broader Defense Department review of all international training on U.S. military bases after Friday's massacre. The officials said all 852 Saudi military students will be immediately confined to classroom training, while all operational training in the air, land, and sea "will pause." Click here for more.

Gerrit Cole and New York Yankees agree to record $324 million contract: reports

Gerrit Cole, the star pitcher who helped the Houston Astros beat the Yankees in a six-game AL Championship Series, has agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the Bronx Bombers, the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source, reported.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. The Yankees and Cole did not mention anything on Twitter after the AP's report. The New York Post also reported on the deal. The Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, near Cole’s home, were also reportedly interested.



