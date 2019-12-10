Concierge convicted of murdering Boston doctors in penthouse

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder Tuesday in the case of Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiance, Dr. Richard Field. The two Boston anesthesiologists were found lying dead in their penthouse apartment in handcuffs, with their throats slit, in May 2017.

Teixeria initially claimed he was in the building because he was having an affair with Bolanos. He said Field came home and snapped into a jealous rage before killing Bolanos, after discovering the two had been cheating behind his back. Teixeria then killed Field in self-defense, he claimed.

Prosecutors refuted this theory and accused Teixeria of using his knowledge as a former concierge in the building, to track the couple's movements and gain entry into their apartment.

Jurors sided with the prosecution and delivered a prompt guilty verdict, the day after they had begun deliberations. The jury also found Teixeria guilty of home invasion, armed robbery and kidnapping, according to The Boston Globe.

Field had arrived home an hour and a half after his fiancee and sent a text message to a friend saying there was a "gunman in the house," but was unable to call for help in time.

After police arrived, they opened fire on Teixeria, who was wounded in the hand, leg and abdomen before being taken into custody. When he was interviewed the next day, Teixeria claimed he was involved in a two-month-long affair with Bolanos, and alleged that she was being physically abused by Field.

Local reports said Teixeira told police he was wearing gloves because he was cold, and that he had about $850 to $900 in cash on him because he was homeless and staying at a shelter.

On Thursday, medical examiner Dr. Richard Atkinson testified that the blood of the victims was found on several pieces of evidence and said Field was stabbed on the right side of his neck, while Bolanos had 24 sharp-force injuries on her neck and jugular vein.

Teixeria also had two bizarre outbursts in court on Tuesday, which caused him to be physically removed. He first threatened the prosector's wife before he was escorted out. Then, upon his return, he shouted out a second time about the death of his victim. "Want to know his last words?" he yelled, referring to Dr. Field.

"Teixeira yelled, 'want to know his last words?' apparently referring to the slaying of Dr Field," reporter Shelly Murphy tweeted. "A dozen officers hauled him away. The doctor’s family is sobbing. Recess now, we are waiting for jury to arrive with verdict."

Teixeria is reportedly scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in Suffolk Superior Court.