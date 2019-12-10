After NAS Pensacola shooting, Navy suspends flight training for nearly 300 Saudi students, official says

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday suspended nearly 300 Saudi students from flight training in response to the deadly shooting by a Saudi student last Friday in Pensacola, Fla., a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News.

Navy Commander Clay Doss said classroom and flight training will resume for other students this week. He did not say how long the flight stand-down for Saudi students will continue.

Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old aviation student from Saudi Arabia, opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three military members and injuring eight others.

The flight restriction would affect 140 students at Pensacola Naval Air Station, where the shooting occurred, and 35 at nearby Whiting Field. Another 128 students at Naval Air Station Mayport, on the Atlantic seabord, also would face restrictions.

Doss said the stand-down was an effort to ensure the safety of the students as they recovered from the trauma of the shooting. Police shot and killed the Saudi gunman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.