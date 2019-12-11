Gerrit Cole and New York Yankees agree to $324 million contract: report

Gerrit Cole, the star pitcher who helped the Houston Astros beat the Yankees in a six-game AL Championship Series, has agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the Bronx Bombers, the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source, reported.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. The Yankees and Cole did not mention anything on Twitter after the AP's report.

The New York Post also reported on the deal.

The Yankees were trying to land Cole to join a young core group that includes Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sánchez. The Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, near Cole’s home, were also reportedly interested.

“Obviously, when you are talking about a player at the level of Gerrit Cole, in a lot of ways that’s a game-changing type talent,” Aaron Boone, the Yankee manager, said.

Cole, the biggest prize of the free agent market, surpassed the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money for a pitcher and for his $36 million average annual value. Agent Scott Boras negotiated both deals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report