Trump claims American campus 'agitators' will be permanently expelled for 'illegal' protests

President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that "agitators" on U.S. college campuses will be permanently expelled from school or even "imprisoned."

Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that any education institution that "allows illegal protests" on its campus will no longer receive federal funding.

"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests," Trump wrote. "Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump did not detail any specifics about how the federal government could expel or force universities to expel students.

The post comes as anti-Israel protests have popped up throughout the U.S. and on its university campuses amid Israel's war in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks, which killed around 1,200 people.

Multiple students at Barnard College in New York City have faced disciplinary action in recent days for breaking into Hamilton Hall on Columbia University’s campus last year.

Barnard, which is part of Columbia University’s education system and is located next to Columbia’s main campus, expelled one student and suspended the other, according to the Columbia University Apartheid Divest group.

Barnard also recently expelled two other students for disrupting a class on the History of Modern Israel. The duo were wearing headscarves to hide their faces when students say they ran into the classroom and threw antisemitic pamphlets around the room.

The school says they cannot comment on the disciplinary action but a statement from the school's president reads in part, "…at Barnard we always do what is right, not what is easy."

Jewish students at Barnard have called out the school for lacking urgency in its response to the incidents.

"The university condemned the incident," Barnard freshman Shoshana Aufzien said Friday on "America’s Newsroom." "I thought their words were a little lackluster. I’m not looking for lip service. I want action."

