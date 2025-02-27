Anti-Israel protesters at Barnard College arrested after mob turns violent

More protests broke out on Thursday at New York City's Barnard College after a group of more than 50 anti-Israel agitators took over a building on campus the day before.

The NYPD made several arrests after the protests reignited, with around 100 anti-Israel demonstrators gathering in front of the entrance to Barnard, once again wearing masks and keffiyehs and chanting, "Free Palestine."

Tension rose and became more chaotic as protesters marched from Barnard to CUNY's City College campus, to protest outside Gov. Kathy Hochul's event at CUNY, which was canceled due to the anticipated protest.

The protesters were heard chanting criticisms of Hochul and "NYPD KKK," and tried to breach police barricades and get close to officers' faces.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., spoke out against the protests.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," Johnson wrote in a post on X.

"Pro-Hamas mobs have NO place on our college campuses. Barnard College & Columbia University must put an end to the antisemitic chaos on campus."

Robin Levine, Barnard’s vice president for strategic communications, confirmed that a faculty member was injured during Wednesday's protest and sent to the hospital, but did not offer further details.

"They encouraged others to enter campus without identification, showing blatant disregard for the safety of our community," Levine said in a previous statement.

The school warned that if the students were not gone by 9:30 p.m., officials would be forced to take "additional, necessary measures to protect our campus."

The protesters began leaving the building by 11 p.m., according to reports by FOX 5 New York.

The students were protesting the expulsion of two students who stormed a Columbia University classroom in January and allegedly threw around flyers filled with hateful speech.

Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine displayed videos on X of masked students in a hallway on Wednesday, beating on drums and chanting on megaphones.

The account also posted a list of demands accompanied by "WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL OUR DEMANDS ARE MET. FREE PALESTINE."

The demands include an "immediate reversal of the two Barnard students’ expulsions" and "amnesty for all students disciplined for pro-Palestine action or thought. Drop all the charges now!"

They also requested a public meeting with Dean Leslie Grinage and President Laura Rosenbury, and the abolition of the "corrupt Barnard disciplinary process," demanding complete transparency for current, past and future disciplinary proceedings.

The students vowed that they will continue to disrupt the campus until these demands are met.

