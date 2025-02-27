Expand / Collapse search
Anti-Israel protesters at Barnard College arrested after mob turns violent

House Speaker Mike Johnson said 'Pro-Hamas mobs have no place on our college campuses' after NYC chaos

Stepheny Price Fox News
Barnard campus protesters have ‘no regard for the rules,' student says Video

Barnard campus protesters have ‘no regard for the rules,' student says

Columbia University student Lishi Baker joins ‘America Reports’ to discuss ongoing anti-Israel campus protests at Barnard University.

More protests broke out on Thursday at New York City's Barnard College after a group of more than 50 anti-Israel agitators took over a building on campus the day before. 

The NYPD made several arrests after the protests reignited, with around 100 anti-Israel demonstrators gathering in front of the entrance to Barnard, once again wearing masks and keffiyehs and chanting, "Free Palestine." 

Tension rose and became more chaotic as protesters marched from Barnard to CUNY's City College campus, to protest outside Gov. Kathy Hochul's event at CUNY, which was canceled due to the anticipated protest. 

The protesters were heard chanting criticisms of Hochul and "NYPD KKK," and tried to breach police barricades and get close to officers' faces. 

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS ALLEGEDLY ASSAULT EMPLOYEE DURING BUILDING TAKEOVER AT BARNARD COLLEGE IN NEW YORK CITY

free palestine flag hangs inside Barnard College

A "Free Palestine" flag hangs inside a building at Barnard College in NYC. (X/Columbia Jewish & Israeli Students)

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., spoke out against the protests.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," Johnson wrote in a post on X.

"Pro-Hamas mobs have NO place on our college campuses. Barnard College & Columbia University must put an end to the antisemitic chaos on campus."

Robin Levine, Barnard’s vice president for strategic communications, confirmed that a faculty member was injured during Wednesday's protest and sent to the hospital, but did not offer further details.

"They encouraged others to enter campus without identification, showing blatant disregard for the safety of our community," Levine said in a previous statement.

The school warned that if the students were not gone by 9:30 p.m., officials would be forced to take "additional, necessary measures to protect our campus."

AG BONDI SAYS VIOLENT ANTI-ISRAEL STUDENT PROTESTERS IN US ON VISAS 'NEED TO BE KICKED OUT'

group of protesters inside hallway

A group of more than 50 anti-Israel protesters took over a building at Barnard College and allegedly assaulted an employee Wednesday evening. (X/@shoshanaaufzien)

The protesters began leaving the building by 11 p.m., according to reports by FOX 5 New York.

The students were protesting the expulsion of two students who stormed a Columbia University classroom in January and allegedly threw around flyers filled with hateful speech.

Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine displayed videos on X of masked students in a hallway on Wednesday, beating on drums and chanting on megaphones.

STUDENTS AT ELITE NYC COLLEGE EXPELLED FOR DISRUPTING CLASS WITH THREATENING HAMAS PROPAGANDA

Students try to enter the door of a building at Barnard College in New York City

Students try to enter the door of a building at Barnard College in New York City. (Eisha (Lishi) Baker via Storyful)

The account also posted a list of demands accompanied by "WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL OUR DEMANDS ARE MET. FREE PALESTINE."

The demands include an "immediate reversal of the two Barnard students’ expulsions" and "amnesty for all students disciplined for pro-Palestine action or thought. Drop all the charges now!"

They also requested a public meeting with Dean Leslie Grinage and President Laura Rosenbury, and the abolition of the "corrupt Barnard disciplinary process," demanding complete transparency for current, past and future disciplinary proceedings.

The students vowed that they will continue to disrupt the campus until these demands are met.

Fox News Digital's Christina Shaw contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com