Trump administration vows not to cower like Obama before N. Korea; Spike Lee green over 'Green Book's' Oscar?

Developing now, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SWIPES AT OBAMA, VOWS TO NOT 'COWER' BEFORE NORTH KOREA: As President Trump prepares to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for their second one-on-one summit, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday and Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News the administration will abandon what he called the Obama administration's policy of "praying" and "cowering" before the rogue regime ... However, both Pompeo and Trump also sought to tamp down expectations that the meeting would produce a breakthrough, or lead to major concessions by either party.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Pompeo said he was hoping for a "substantive step forward." Still, he cautioned, "it may not happen, but I hope that it will." Trump has predicted a "continuation of the progress" made during his first meeting with Kim in Singapore last June. During the Singapore summit, Kim said he was committed to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." But the conditions under which North Korea says it would commit to complete denuclearization have fluctuated over time.

'GREEN BOOK' WINS BEST PICTURE OSCAR, SPIKE LEE REPORTEDLY GREEN WITH ENVY: The 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night relied heavily on musical performances instead of witty dialogue after opting to forgo a host for only the second time in decades. While "Green Book" won the top honor for best picture, it was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's passionate performance of "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" and Queen, with Adam Lambert singing in Freddie Mercury's place, that moved the audience.

But an awards shows isn't an awards show these days without political statements. Perhaps the most politically-charged moment of the night came when Spike Lee won best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman." Lee started out his acceptance speech with some profanity, telling producers not to start the clock on his speech. He read from a two-page letter that tied together history and the years 1619 and 2019, along with his own story. Lee then urged people to "do the right thing" in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. The controversy for Lee didn't end there: He reportedly attempted to storm out of the Dolby Theatre after it was announced that “Green Book” won the award for best picture.

SCHIFF: DEMS READY FOR COURT BATTLE OVER MUELLER REPORT - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff insisted Sunday he's willing to take the Justice Department to court to make Special Counsel Robert Mueller's forthcoming final report on the Russia investigation public ... Sources tell Fox News Mueller is wrapping up his investigation. The DOJ's inspector general sharply criticized former FBI Director James Comey for publicly outlining the bureau's case against then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 without finding criminal wrongdoing worthy of prosecution. Against that backdrop, it appeared unlikely the DOJ would be eager to release any findings by Mueller of noncriminal misconduct. But Schiff, D-Calif., suggested to ABC News he has several tools to take matters into his own hands.

EMBATTLED VIRGINIA LT. GOVERNOR COMPARES HIMSELF TO LYNCHING VICTIMS: Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, accused of sexual assault by two women, stunned lawmakers Sunday with an impromptu speech comparing himself to lynching victims from the late-19th and early 20th centuries as he fights to remain in office amid sexual assault allegations ... "I've heard much about anti-lynching on the floor of this very Senate, where people were not given any due process whatsoever, and we rue that," Fairfax said from his rostrum in the Virginia State Senate, referencing legislation the General Assembly passed expressing "profound regret" for lynchings in Virginia between 1877 and 1950. "We talk about hundreds, at least 100 terror lynchings that have happened in the Commonwealth of Virginia under those very same auspices." he added. "And yet, we stand here in a rush to judgment with nothing but accusations and no facts and we decide that we are willing to do the same thing."

TRUMP DELAYS CHINA TARIFF HIKE: President Trump announced Sunday that he would hold off on implementing planned tariff hikes on hundreds of goods imported from China, citing "substantial progress" in high-level trade talks between the two nations ... The president also tweeted he would hold a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to finalize an agreement "assuming both sides make additional progress."

A 'LOONY' LEFT WARNING FOR REPUBLICANS - "In 2016, the consensus was overthrown in a populist revolution - of course, Donald Trump on the right, but also Bernie Sanders, paving the way for what we see today: the Democrats' lurch to the populist left. That's dangerous for America, because the more we see of these new loony left policies, the clearer it is that they'd bring disaster for our economy and society. But it's a danger for Republicans, too. Because unless they develop a positive populist agenda of their own, they'll be swept away." – Steve Hilton, warning Republicans not to sleep on Democrats' lurch to the far left, on "The Next Revolution." WATCH

1986: President Ferdinand Marcos flees the Philippines after 20 years of rule in the wake of a tainted election; Corazon Aquino assumes the presidency.

1964: Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) becomes world heavyweight boxing champion as he defeats Sonny Liston in Miami Beach, Fla.

1836: Inventor Samuel Colt patents his revolver.

