US
Published

Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Northwestern Arizona

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the train derailed at the Topock Bridge near Interstate 40

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Bipartisan bill seeks to improve rail safety after multiple train derailments Video

Bipartisan bill seeks to improve rail safety after multiple train derailments

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith has the latest on the CEO of Norfolk Southern testifying before Congress after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed on 'Special Report.' 

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed in northern Arizona late Wednesday evening, according to local officials.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the train derailed at the Topock Bridge near Interstate 40, but there was no indication that the potentially dangerous chemicals spilled.

Authorities have not yet reported any injuries or deaths relating to the derailment.

The crash happened just north of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, near the border of California. Its cause is also unknown at this time. 

EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DERAILMENT TAKES CENTER STAGE AT SENATE HEARING

A train derailed just north of Lake Havasu City, Arizona on March 15, 2023. 

A train derailed just north of Lake Havasu City, Arizona on March 15, 2023.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Anita Mortensen, a spokesperson of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, said information coming from the derailment was preliminary, and an investigation is still ongoing.

The BNSF Railway and the National Transportation Safety Board, are assisting in the investigation, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN TRAIN DERAILS IN ALABAMA, NO PUBLIC THREAT

The derailment is the latest in an unconnected series of derailments across the country, including one of the country’s worst derailments in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio, which took place on Feb. 3, resulted in air and water pollution and affected nearby residents and wildlife. Officials from the train company are continuing to closely monitor the cleanup process and said in a statement on Monday that they are working towards "long-term funds to benefit East Palestine."

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said a train derailed near the Topock Bridge in Northern Arizona on March 15, 2023.

(Google Maps)

The train that derailed in Northern Arizona on March 15, 2023, was carrying hazardous materials, officials said.

(Google Maps)

"Every day since the derailment, our goal has been to make it right for the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities," the company said. "We are making progress every day cleaning the site safely and thoroughly, providing financial assistance to residents and businesses that have been affected, and investing to help East Palestine and the communities around it thrive."

It added: "Many residents are worried about what they will do if health impacts related to the derailment are discovered years from now. We appreciate Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's leadership and advocacy on this point. To date, environmental monitoring continues to show the air and drinking water are safe. To provide an additional level of assurance, we are committed to a solution that addresses long-term health risks through the creation of a long-term medical compensation fund."

A train derailed just west of Kingman, Arizona on March 15, 2023.

(Getty Images)

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. 

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The state of Ohio announced that it was suing Norfolk Southern for what is called an "entirely avoidable" derailment which was "the direct result of Norfolk Southern’s practice of putting its own profits above the health, safety, and welfare of the communities in which Norfolk Southern operates."

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. The state is seeking "compensatory and punitive damages."

This story is developing.