This Day in History: Dec. 15

On this day, Dec. 15 ...

1791: The Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution, goes into effect following ratification by Virginia.

Also on this day:

1890: Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull and 11 other tribe members are killed in Grand River, South Dakota, during a confrontation with Indian police.

1938: Groundbreaking for the Jefferson Memorial takes place in Washington, D.C. with President Franklin D. Roosevelt taking part in the ceremony.

1944: A single-engine plane carrying bandleader Glenn Miller, a major in the U.S. Army Air Forces, disappears over the English Channel while en route to Paris.

1960: Teflon-coated skillets first go on sale at Macy's flagship store in New York City.

1961: Former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann is sentenced to death by an Israeli court for crimes against humanity. (Eichmann would be hanged 5 1/2 months later.)

1965: Two U.S. manned spacecraft, Gemini 6A and Gemini 7, maneuver toward each other while in orbit, at one point coming as close as one foot.

1967: The Silver Bridge between Gallipolis, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, West Va. collapsed into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.

1978: President Jimmy Carter announces he would grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China on New Year's Day and sever official relations with Taiwan.

1989: A popular uprising begins in Romania that results in the downfall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.

1995: European Union leaders meeting in Madrid, Spain, choose "euro" as the name of the new single European currency.

2000: The controversial Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine is closed for good.

2001: A 50-foot tall section of steel -- the last standing piece of the World Trade Center's facade -- is brought down in New York.

2008: President-elect Barack Obama says a review by his own lawyer showed he'd had no direct contact with Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (blah-GOY'-uh-vich) about the appointment of a Senate replacement, and that transition aides "did nothing inappropriate." Illinois lawmakers take the first steps toward removing Blagojevich, a Democrat, from office.

2013: Nelson Mandela is laid to rest in his childhood hometown, ending a 10-day mourning period for South Africa's first black president.