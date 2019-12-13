This Day in History: Dec. 13

On this day, Dec. 13…

2003: Saddam Hussein is captured by U.S. forces while hiding in a spider hole under a farmhouse in Adwar, Iraq, near his hometown of Tikrit.

Also on this day:

1862: Union forces led by Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside launch futile attacks against entrenched Confederate soldiers during the Civil War Battle of Fredericksburg; Northern troops, soundly defeated, would withdraw two days later.

1918: President Woodrow Wilson arrives in France, becoming the first U.S. chief executive to visit Europe while in office.

1928: George Gershwin's "An American in Paris" premieres at Carnegie Hall in New York.

1977: An Air Indiana Flight 216, a DC-3 carrying the University of Evansville basketball team on a flight to Nashville, crashes shortly after takeoff, killing all 29 people on board.

1978: The Philadelphia Mint begin stamping the Susan B. Anthony dollar, which would go into circulation the following July.

1981: Authorities in Poland impose martial law in a crackdown on the Solidarity labor movement. (Martial law formally would end in 1983.)