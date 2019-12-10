This Day in History: Dec. 10
On this day, Dec. 10…
1906: President Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first American to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to mediate an end to the Russo-Japanese War.
Also on this day:
- 1817: Mississippi is admitted as the 20th state of the Union.
- 1869: Women are granted the right to vote in the Wyoming Territory.
- 1898: A treaty is signed in Paris officially ending the Spanish-American War.
- 1931: Jane Addams becomes the first American woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize; the co-recipient is Nicholas Murray Butler.
- 1964: Martin Luther King Jr. receives his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepts it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”
- 1967: Singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others are killed when their plane crashes into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; one passenger, Ben Cauley, survives.
- 1987: President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev conclude three days of summit talks in Washington.
- 1994: Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin receive the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East.
- 1995: The first group of U.S. Marines arrives in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo to join NATO soldiers sent to enforce peace in former Yugoslavia.
- 1996: South African President Nelson Mandela signs the country’s new constitution into law during a ceremony in Sharpeville.
- 2005: Richard Pryor dies in Encino, Calif., at age 65.
- 2007: Suspended NFL star Michael Vick is sentenced by a federal judge in Richmond, Va., to 23 months in prison for bankrolling a dogfighting operation and killing dogs that underperformed. (Vick would serve 19 months at Leavenworth).
- 2007: Former Vice President Al Gore accepts the Nobel Peace Prize with a call for humanity to rise up against a looming climate crisis and stop waging war on the environment.
- 2008: The House approves a plan, 237-170, to speed $14 billion in loans to Detroit’s automakers.
- 2013: General Motors names product chief Mary Barra its new CEO, making her the first woman to run a U.S. car company.
- 2017: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffers a torn ACL during the team’s win over the Rams; backup Nick Foles rallies the Eagles to a victory that secured the NFC East title. (Foles and the Eagles would go on to win the Super Bowl.)