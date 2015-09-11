The Latest: Florida man charged in plot to bomb 9/11 memorial in Missouri on anniversary

The latest on the case of a man accused of posing online as an Australian resident and trying to help plan a bomb attack on a Sept. 11 memorial in Missouri. All times local.

12:20 p.m.

Law enforcement authorities say a Florida man posed online as an Australia resident and tried to help plan an attack on a 9/11 memorial in Missouri by providing details on how to build a bomb with a pressure cooker and rat poison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday that 20-year-old Joshua Ryne Goldberg of Orange Park was arrested and charged with distributing information relating to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.

A criminal complaint says Goldberg began communicating online with an FBI informant in July. The document says Goldberg instructed the agent to place the bomb at a memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

Australian Federal Police say a witness reports that Goldberg's online personas were part of a hoax and that he was actually a "proponent of radical free speech."

They also say Goldberg will face additional charges there.

___

8:40 a.m.

A Florida man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after authorities say he was trying to help plan an attack on an upcoming 9/11 memorial in Missouri.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday that 20-year-old Joshua Ryne Goldberg was arrested and charged with distributing information relating to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.

A criminal complaint says Goldberg, of Orange Park, about 15 miles south of Jacksonville, began communicating online with an FBI informer in July and gave that person information on how to build a bomb with a pressure cooker, nails and rat poison. The complaint says Goldberg instructed the informer to place the bomb at a memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, commemorating the 14th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Goldberg had an attorney to contact for comment on the case.