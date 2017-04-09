The Latest: Ex-gym worker shoots 2 in Florida, kills self

next Image 1 of 3

The Latest on the shooting at a Florida gym (all times local):

8 p.m.

A law enforcement official says a former gym employee opened fire inside the Florida facility, critically wounding a manager and another person before he killed himself.

The official says the manager later died at a hospital Saturday. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting happened during a dispute between the ex-worker and the manager. The second victim is in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the upscale mall the Shops at Merrick Park. Shoppers and diners at mall restaurants ran to safety or took cover.

Police have not released the names of the shooter and victims.

___

2:20 p.m.

Officials say one person is dead after shooting near upscale shopping mall in South Florida.

Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department says detectives have responded to the scene of the shooting in Coral Gables that resulted in one death.

Zabaleta says the location of the shooting was along South Lejeune Road at an address that appears at or near the Shops of Merrick Park, an upscale shopping mall.