Texas videos show illegal immigrants easily crossing border and dashing across highway

Videos taken in El Paso, Texas and posted to Instagram show immigrants breaching a southern border fence and running across traffic moving at full speed along State Highway 375.

The videos show 13-14 illegal immigrants getting past a border fence separating Mexico from the United States before dodging oncoming traffic.

The person recording the video, Instagram user @therealfitfamelpaso, could be heard shouting and cheering for the individuals as they crossed into traffic.

"You got it brother," he shouts. "Look at that."

CBP REPORTS ALL-TIME RECORD 230,000 MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS AT US BORDER IN OCTOBER

One of the immigrants even threw his fist in the air as he crossed in front of the videographer, accepting the cheers as he darted.

The shot then goes to another group making the mad dash across Loop 375.

"Dude, look at that bro," the man says as he records. "This is our government ****ing money, bro. Yes sir. Another one! Another one! Another one! Woo!"

The video reveals the porous nature of the border and how simple it can be to get across and make the run into Texas, where communities struggle with the record-breaking number of illegal crossings.

AT LEAST 64,000 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS EVADED BORDER PATROL IN OCTOBER, 205,000 APPREHENSIONS

Fiscal year 2022 ended with 2,378,944 migrant encounters, according to data released in September, which was the highest ever recorded in a fiscal year.

What is not included in the data was the 599,000 known "gotaways" that U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, sources told Fox News, evaded capture during the same period.

As the 2023 fiscal year gets underway, CBP sources told Fox News that there were roughly 64,000 "gotaways" in October, which averages out to roughly 2,000 migrants slipping past border patrols every day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden Administration has insisted that the U.S.-Mexico border is "closed," despite evidence coming forward that proves otherwise.

While the southern border has seen a pattern of increases in migration each spring, the surges in both 2021 and 2022 far outpaced previous years, and that pace only escalated throughout the year.