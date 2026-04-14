Texas teacher charged after alleged student assault 'hoax' causes lockdown

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A Texas high school teacher who triggered a campus lockdown with a reported stabbing by a student was arrested after investigators determined the entire incident was a hoax, authorities said.

More than 100 officers rushed to Splendora High School on Thursday after a teacher reported an emergency around 8:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities locked down the campus as school resource officers moved to secure students and staff, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators, however, said authorities quickly determined there was no such assault.

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"During the course of the investigation, it was determined that no assault on a teacher had been committed by a student," the sheriff’s office said. "Detectives discovered that the injury sustained by the teacher was self-inflicted and the evidence supports that the entire incident was a hoax."

The school had told parents that police were investigating a report of a "physical altercation" between a student and a staff member, FOX26 Houston reported.

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Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation within minutes, reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence before concluding no assault had occurred.

Truelove was arrested and charged with felony tampering with evidence and false report/false alarm. She has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

A judge set Truelove’s bond at $20,000 on Friday. She will be required to submit to GPS monitoring and stay away from all schools and Splendora school district properties if she is released on bond, according to FOX26.

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Truelove worked at the school for about a year, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to students or the public.