Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River

The baby's mother had her leg broken by smugglers in Mexico

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Border agent: More than 4,000 migrants in facility made to hold 250Video

Border agent: More than 4,000 migrants in facility made to hold 250

'Special Report' All-Star panel weighs in on border facility conditions at the US-Mexico border

The South Texas Special Operations Group of the Texas Rangers saved a six-month-old baby who was tossed from a raft in the Rio Grande River this month. 

The child's mother had her leg broken when she was assaulted by smugglers in Mexico, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety

A member of the South Texas Special Operations Group holds a six-month-old baby that was rescued out of the Rio Grande River on March 16. 

A member of the South Texas Special Operations Group holds a six-month-old baby that was rescued out of the Rio Grande River on March 16.  (Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region)

The South Texas Special Operations Group, which was assisting Border Patrol near the town of Roma at the time, frequently carries out missions along the Texas-Mexico border to deter and detect crime. 

BIDEN APPROVAL NUMBERS ON IMMIGRATION SEEK AMID BORDER CRISIS: POLL

Thousands of children and families have attempted to cross the Southern border in recent weeks, leading to overcrowded facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Biden administration allowed reporters from the Associated Press and CBS to enter the main border detention facility for migrant children in Donna, Texas, on Tuesday. 

Young children look out from inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)

Young children look out from inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)

More than 4,100 people are being held there, 3,400 of them children who are housed in eight pods separated by plastic dividers. 

SEN. HOEVEN: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS BEING GIVEN COURT DATES 'THREE TO FOUR YEARS' AWAY

Pictures of the facility show countless masked children laying on mats with foil blankets. 

Young children rest inside a pod at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)

Young children rest inside a pod at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)

Oscar Escamilla, acting executive officer of the U.S. Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley, told the Associated Press that 250 to 300 children enter the facility daily. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One 17-year-old mother had her newborn baby at the facility Tuesday. Another 3-year-old was being cared for by her 11-year-old brother. 

The Department of Health and Human Services is currently working to open facilities in cities throughout Texas to manage the large influx of children. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money