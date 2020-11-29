Texas police find woman's body in trunk after car chase ends in crash

Texas police said a vehicle chase ended with a crash -- and officers finding a woman's body in the trunk of the car.

The death was being treated as a homicide, according to reports.

The incident began Saturday morning with calls to police of a reckless driver on I-10 in Beaumont.

After being spotted by a trooper, the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Victor Campbell Jr. of Fresno, Texas, refused to pull over. Officers pursued Campbell and, eventually, he lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier, coming to a halt in a church parking lot, Fox 26 Houston and other media reported.

TODDLER SHOT AS ONTARIO POLICE CONFRONT DAD ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING

Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and when they popped the trunk found the body of Briana Teirra Johnson, a 28-year-old woman from Houston, according to the station.

Campbell was taken to a hospital and later released, but remains in police custody. He was charged with felony evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, the station reported.

SECOND TEEN DIES AFTER SACRAMENTO MALL SHOOTING

Fox 29 San Antonio quoted Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. as saying that the woman’s death was under investigation as a homicide. He ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Police with a warrant searched a house Sunday morning in Houston that sources said belonged to Johnson, KTRK-TV reported, citing sources who said Campbell also lived there from time to time.