The quick action of a Navy veteran turned Arizona State University student may have saved the life of a fellow student, who was repeatedly stabbed in a seemingly random attack on campus.

On Sept. 19, Kaci Sloan, 19, allegedly lunged at Mara Daffron, 19, as the pair arrived for class at ASU’s West Valley campus in Glendale.

Police said that Sloan stabbed Mara twice before classmate and Navy veteran, Matthew McCormick, intervened.

"I've never seen anything like this and I hope I never do again," McCormick told FOX 10 Phoenix.

The veteran said that he was settling in his microeconomics class when he spotted Sloan lunging towards Daffron, saying that he immediately felt "compelled" to do something to help the situation.

"In that moment, I didn't really have a thought going through my head, I just knew that I felt compelled to do something," McCormick said.

McCormick's quick action stopped Sloan – as she was going in for a third strike.

"As she was going for a third attack, I was able to grab her wrists and apprehend her before further damage could be done," he said.

Police corroborated McCormick's account in a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, saying that one of the witnesses "was able to disarm the defendant by pulling the knife away from the defendant's right hand and threw it [sic] away from them." Another witness then "kicked the knife to the back of the classroom."

McCormick noted that he was not the only good Samaritan to step in, saying that they were "locked in." Maricopa County authorities said that 13 witnesses were present at the horrific attack.

"It was a great job by everybody that was in that room; by the EMTs, the paramedics and police. Everybody responded really, really well. 9-1-1 calls were pretty instantaneous and everybody seemed pretty locked in and knew what to do," he said.

After the attack, Daffron was transported to a nearby, where she underwent surgery following the attack.

"We miss you. To you and your family, I pray for your return, and I'm just so thankful that your family was able to remain whole through this tragedy," McCormick said.

According to court documents, one professor told police that the stabbing occurred "without any provocation or any words spoken."

Chilling letters found by authorities following the stabbing showed that Sloan referenced an act she was "about to commit," but it did "not specifically state what she was referring to."

Sloan also apparently expressed the desire to "hurt somebody" in class that day in an interview with detectives after the alleged attack and chose to target Daffron because she was "an easier target" than the other person she apparently considered attacking.

Sloan is facing several charges in connection to the stabbing, including attempted murder in the first degree.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.