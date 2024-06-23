Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas criminal serving 20-year sentence captured 3 miles from prison after escaping

Kidanny Robles now facing felony escape charges

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A Texas criminal serving a 20-year sentence for crimes like burglary and robbery was captured three miles from a prison in Angleton after escaping last night.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said a routine count was being conducted at midnight on Sunday when security guards of the Clemens Unit trusty camp discovered 33-year-old Kidanny Robles was unaccounted for.

A brief investigation revealed Robles walked away from the facility, which was a housing location outside the main prison for inmates requiring a lower level of supervision.

Local and state law enforcement officials, along with the Office for the Inspector General, conducted a search for Robles and located him nearly 10 hours after announcing he had gone missing, three miles from the prison facility.

Kidanny-Robles-Mugshot

Kidanny Robles escaped from a prison facility in Angleton, Texas, on Saturday night and was located 3 miles away the next day. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

The prison canceled all visitation on Sunday because staff members were assisting with the search for Robles.

Kidanny-Robles-Captured

Kidanny Robles escaped from a prison facility in Angleton, Texas, on Saturday night and was located 3 miles away the next day. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Law enforcement officials ordered Robles to stop, which he refused. Then, a captain from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shot him in the arm.

Robles is currently serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated robbery, robbery and burglary of a habitat out of Bexar County, as well as a subsequent 180-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Nueces County from 2022.

He now faces felony escape charges for escaping prison.

