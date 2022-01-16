Texas border patrol agents find more than 20 illegal immigrants motel 'stash houses'

More than 20 illegal immigrants were found in a Texas motel where rooms were being used as "stash houses."

Officials from the U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety found more than 20 illegal immigrants in multiple rooms of a Laredo motel on Jan. 13, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector.

Authorities were responding to a report of "suspicious activity" at the motel when the discovery was made.

"During the morning of Jan. 13, #TXDPS troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a report of suspicious activity at a local motel in central Laredo. Once on scene, agents and troopers encountered over 20 undocumented individuals in multiple rooms of the motel," a Facebook post from the US Border Patrol Laredo Sector said.

The U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector also said that their agents and law enforcement partners "remain vigilant for actions by the criminal elements that attempt to exploit those they seek to smuggle for profit."

Just two days earlier, the U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector also announced that agents stopped a narcotics smuggling attempt and seized almost 400 lbs. of marijuana.

Border patrol agents were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 10 in Laredo and found an abandoned SUV after it ran into a traffic sign.

Agents found five bundles of marijuana inside the vehicle, which is estimated to have a street value of $313,040 and weighs 391 lbs.

"Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents continue to secure the Nation’s borders and prevent the smuggling of drugs into the country. Part of their mission is to target and investigate potential violators of the law and stop transnational criminal organizations from their illegally [sic] activities by utilizing state-of-the-art intelligence data, equipment, collection, and analytics to coordinate the seizure of contraband before it can be distributed in our communities," the Facebook post said.