Texas beauty queen reported missing; police search lake with no results

Texas police are searching for a missing beauty queen who vanished after her early morning run Tuesday and never made it home in time to prepare her two elementary schoolers for virtual classes, according to police in Irving.

Lashun Massey is a 38-year-old with a Ph.D. in civil engineering and the reigning Mrs. Dallas pageant winner, according to her website. She also wrote a motivational book and was expected to compete in the Mrs. Texas pageant later this year.

Her husband, Jeff, reported her missing Tuesday morning, two hours after she was last seen on a sidewalk in the La Vallita subdivision of Irving, police said.

US VIRGIN ISLANDS MISSING WOMAN SARM HESLOP'S FRIENDS PLEAD FOR BOYFRIEND TO HELP SEARCH

She is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds, She was last seen wearing checkered pajama pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Pageant winners are expected to maintain physical fitness, and police said Massey went on early morning walks or runs as part of her daily routine.

Two witnesses saw her near the water of Lake Lago de Claire in La Vallita sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She had her phone with her on the run, but authorities said they were not able to ping its location, suggesting it had been disabled in some way, such as having a dead battery, being turned off or submerged in water.

Texas Parks and Wildlife was assisting local police in their search of the lake with high-powered sonar equipment but could not find her.

The water is up to 90 feet deep in some parts, an Irving police spokesman told Fox News.

He said the department had received numerous tips on her whereabouts over the past two days and investigators were looking into them. Foul play was not immediately suspected.

Pageant organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.