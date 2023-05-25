Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas authorities charge teenager in fatal shooting of his parents, siblings

TX teen barricaded himself inside a home, was threatening to kill himself

Associated Press
Authorities in east Texas have jailed an 18-year-old man on capital murder charges in the shootings of his parents, sister and brother.

Police in the small town of Nash, Texas, say officers responding to a report that a man had harmed his family and was threatening to kill himself on Tuesday found Cesar Olalde barricaded inside a home. They were told that multiple people were dead inside.

The officers persuaded Olalde to surrender and then found the bodies of his parents, Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, older sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother Oliver Olalde in a bathroom.

Cesar Olade

Authorities in east Texas jailed Cesar Olalde on capital murder charges, on May 25, 2023, in the shootings of his parents, sister, and brother.  (Bi-State Detention Center via AP)

Bowie County court records show Olalde was ordered held on $10 million bond. His listed defense attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Nash is a town of about 3,800 on the western edge of Texarkana near the Arkansas state line.