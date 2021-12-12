Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Tennessee woman allegedly kept baby's remains in storage unit for 27 years

Melissa Sims McCann, 62, reportedly stored remains of newborn since March 1994

By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A Tennessee woman will be arraigned this week after being charged with abuse of a corpse, District Attorney Craig Northcott announced Friday.

On Nov. 13, Tullahoma police received a call that unidentified remains were found in a storage unit after it was auctioned off. Melissa Sims McCann, 62, reportedly continuously rented the unit in question at Watts-N-Storage located at 1004 Old Estill Springs Road in Tullahoma for 27 years. 

The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office and were later determined to be those of a newborn baby.

Investigators determined McCann rented the unit for the sole purpose of storing the remains of her full-term newborn baby, which she delivered at home a few days prior to renting the unit in March 1994. 

A Coffee County Grand Jury indicted McCann for two counts of abuse of a corpse on Dec. 10. If further investigation establishes evidence of other crimes, additional indictments will be sought as appropriate.

McCann is scheduled to appear in Coffee County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Dec. 17. 

