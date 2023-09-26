Expand / Collapse search
US

Tennessee police search for thieves who burglarized Memphis jewelry store: video

The suspects broke into the store using a four-way lug wrench

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Memphis Police Department is searching for the four thieves that burglarized a store called Stage Jewelry and Coins on Friday. The suspects fled in a silver Infiniti vehicle. (Source: Memphis Police Department)

Tennessee police are actively searching for the burglars who were filmed breaking into a Memphis jewelry store Friday.

Memphis Police Department issued a press release about the incident Monday. The burglary took place at around 1 a.m. Friday at Stage Jewelry and Coins.

Authorities say that four men broke into the business's glass storefront using a four-way lug wrench. They stole a variety of jewels before fleeing the scene.

The 12-second video released by authorities shows a group of men walking through the broken glass window. The suspects were all wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Hooded men walking through jewelry store

The video shows a group of burglars walking through a broken glass window. (Memphis Police Department)

"All four suspects entered the business and stole an assortment of jewelry and diamonds," Memphis Police Department explained on Facebook.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver four-door Infiniti vehicle. The direction they were headed in is unknown.

Stage Jewelry and Coins exteriors

The burglary took place at around 1 a.m. Friday at a store called Stage Jewelry and Coins. (Google Maps)

Police urge anyone with information about the burglary to call the Crime Stoppers of Memphis at 901-528-CASH. All tips are anonymous, and some tips may be eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.

Memphis police are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are available at this time.

Broken windows at jewelry store

Police urge anyone with information about the burglary to contact them. (Memphis Police Department)