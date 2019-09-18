Dramatic video shows Tennessee officer save man from jumping off bridge

A Tennessee officer saving a young man’s life moments before he attempted to jump off a bridge was dramatically captured in video footage and released on Monday.

The video, posted on the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, shows traffic unit officer Brian Rehg rescuing an unidentified man just moments after he leaped over the rail guard of a bridge.

The incident occurred back on April 8, 2019.

Rehg is seen grabbing and holding onto the young man along with Lt. Chris McCarter as the two helped to pull him back over to safety.

“Because of their vigilance and quick actions the young man is alive today,” the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page captioned.

“Both Lt. McCarter and Officer Rehg are true local heroes, not just because of this one incident but because they continue to risk their lives daily for the safety of others.”