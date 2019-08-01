Cambridge student, 19, jumps to death from plane: report

A Cambridge University student broke open the door of a plane and leapt to her death while on a trip to Madagascar.

Tragic Alana Cutland, 19, fell over 3,500 feet from the Cessna light aircraft during a flight back from a remote lodge where she was studying a rare species of crabs.

Investigators said the student suffered five "paranoia attacks" while on the "failed" research trip which she funded herself.

Alana is understood to have fought off fellow passenger, Brit tourist Ruth Johnson, who had battled to try and keep her in the aircraft for several minutes.

The tiny propeller plane was rocking through the air as Ruth – the only other passenger – and the pilot grappled onto Alana’s leg in a bid to stop her death plunge.

INTRUDER DETAINED AFTER JUMPING ON WING OF NIGERIA PLANE PRIOR TO TAKEOFF

But local cops said 19-year-old managed to free herself from their “exhausted” grip high above the paradise Indian Ocean island falling into the wild savannah below.

Cops and locals have been trying to find her body in the remote Analalava region, but fear they will never find her due the remote location.

Local police chief Sinola Nomenjahary told how they had recreated the horrifying flight after taking statements from Ms Johnson and the pilot.

PLUNGED TO HER DEATH

Mr Nomenjahary said: “The Cessna C168 aircraft was taking off from Anjajavy with three people aboard, including Ms Johnson, Alana and the pilot.

“After 10 minutes of flight, Alana undid her seatbelt and unlocked the right door of the plane and tried to get out.

“Ms Johnson fought for five minutes trying to hold her, but when she was exhausted and out of breath she let go.

“Alana then intentionally fell from an aircraft at 1130 meters above sea level.

“She dropped into a zone which is full of with carnivorous Fossa felines.”

BODY MAY NEVER BE FOUND

Alana had been due to stay on the research trip for six weeks, but cut it short after eight days after speaking to her parents Alison and Neil Cutland, both 63.

Yesterday her parents paid tribute to their daughter.

In a statement released by the Foreign and Commonwealth officer, they said: “Our daughter Alana was a bright, independent young woman, who was loved and admired by all those that knew her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She was always so kind and supportive to her family and friends, which resulted in her having a very special connection with a wide network of people from all walks of her life, who we know will miss her dearly.

CLICK HERE TO KEEP READING IN THE SUN