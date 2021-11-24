Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee man upset over pizza wait threatens Little Caesars employees with AK-47

Charles Doty Jr., 63, is in the Knox County Jail

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Tennessee man is in custody for allegedly pointing a rifle at employees of a pizza shop when told he had to wait 10 minutes for his order.

Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed Charles Doty Jr., 63, is in the Knox County Jail. Employees at the Cedar Bluff Little Caesars reported Doty Jr. held them at gunpoint with an AK-47 when told his pepperoni pie wasn't "hot-n-ready."

A Tennessee man is accused of holding employees of a Little Caesars restaurant at gunpoint with an AK-47 after being told it would take 10 minutes to make his pizza.

A Tennessee man is accused of holding employees of a Little Caesars restaurant at gunpoint with an AK-47 after being told it would take 10 minutes to make his pizza. (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

TENNESSEE DEMOCRAT SAYS ‘LET’S GO, BRANDON' EQUAL TO BURNING THE FLAG

Officers responded to the store around 9 p.m. Nov. 5. Witnesses said the suspect, later identified as Doty Jr., of Knoxville, became angry after being told about the wait, then demanded free breadsticks, WATE reports. A police report obtained by the station states Doty Jr. then left the store, and returned with an AK-47 in hand, demanding the pizza immediately.

FEDERAL COURT ORDERS TENNESSEE TO HALT NEW LAW BANNING MASK MANDATE IN SCHOOLS

Doty Jr. reportedly stopped one employee from leaving the store, and that employee is seen on surveillance video running to the back room of the store to call 911. Another customer ended up giving him her pizza in an attempt to get him to leave. Police said Doty Jr. took off before they arrived on scene.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doty Jr. is charged with aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping, local news reports. His bond is set at $90,000. He is set to appear in court on Monday.
 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money