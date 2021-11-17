Tennessee Democrat says 'Let's Go, Brandon' equal to burning the flag

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee Democrat said that she believes the "Let’s Go, Brandon" chant critical of President Biden should be equated to setting the American flag on fire.

Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson tweeted on Monday that she believes the anti-Biden chant "should be equal to burning the flag."

"As a friend said, I think it should be equated with burning the flag, in essence, that’s what they are doing," Johnson wrote.

Johnson added in a follow-up tweet that comparing the anti-Biden chant to burning the American flag was "not a legal take, it's a person’s opinion. And as a few were smart enough to understand-both are protected speech."

The phrase "Let’s go Brandon" went viral last month following an NBC interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown.

Fans of NASCAR were chanting "F--- Joe Biden" during the interview, and in an apparent attempt to steer the interview away from politics, reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" in support of Brown.

The interview spread on social media, and "Let’s go Brandon" became synonymous with criticism of Biden.

Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News' questions regarding the tweet.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed reporting.