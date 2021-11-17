Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Democrat says 'Let's Go, Brandon' equal to burning the flag

Gloria Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News' questions regarding the tweet

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Reporter asks Jen Psaki about 'Let's Go Brandon' chants Video

Reporter asks Jen Psaki about 'Let's Go Brandon' chants

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says President Biden doesn't spend time thinking about 'Let's Go Brandon' chants, a code for profanity against the president that's become popular with his detractors.

A Tennessee Democrat said that she believes the "Let’s Go, Brandon" chant critical of President Biden should be equated to setting the American flag on fire.

Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson tweeted on Monday that she believes the anti-Biden chant "should be equal to burning the flag."

"As a friend said, I think it should be equated with burning the flag, in essence, that’s what they are doing," Johnson wrote.

TEXAS CHURCH UNDER FIRE AFTER CHANTS OF VIRAL ANTI-BIDEN PHRASE CAUGHT ON VIDEO: ‘GUT-WRENCHING’

Johnson added in a follow-up tweet that comparing the anti-Biden chant to burning the American flag was "not a legal take, it's a person’s opinion. And as a few were smart enough to understand-both are protected speech." 

The phrase "Let’s go Brandon" went viral last month following an NBC interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. 

Fans of NASCAR were chanting "F--- Joe Biden" during the interview, and in an apparent attempt to steer the interview away from politics, reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" in support of Brown. 

The interview spread on social media, and "Let’s go Brandon" became synonymous with criticism of Biden.

A NASCAR fan holds a "Lets Go Brandon" sign during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A NASCAR fan holds a "Lets Go Brandon" sign during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News' questions regarding the tweet.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed reporting.

