Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee landlord sexually harassed 6 women while they rented homes from him

TN man ordered to pay $70,500 to all the women

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Justice Department says a jury has ordered a Tennessee landlord to pay $70,500 to six women who were sexually harassed while renting homes from him.

After a four-day trial, a federal jury decided that Chad David Ables violated the Fair Housing Act by subjecting female tenants to vulgar sexual comments, unwelcome physical touches, propositions for sex and offers to reduce rent in exchange for sex, the U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said in a news release Tuesday.

TENNESSEE AWARDS OVER $27 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Ables rented properties to the women in or near Pop’s Cove, a trailer park located in Lexington, the Justice Department said.

A Tennessee landlord sexually harassed six women while they were renting homes from him. The jury decided that he violated the Fair Housing Act by subjecting women to sexual abuse. 

A Tennessee landlord sexually harassed six women while they were renting homes from him. The jury decided that he violated the Fair Housing Act by subjecting women to sexual abuse. 

The case began when a sexual harassment complaint about Ables was filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD investigated and referred it to the Justice Department, which said it filed the lawsuit against Ables.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The jury award includes compensatory and punitive damages. The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on sex, race, color, national origin, religion, disability and familial status.