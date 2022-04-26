Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee firefighters rescue man stuck on lift 50 feet in air

Man was trimming trees around property in Knox County, Tennessee

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fire crews in Tennessee rescued a man who got stuck in a vertical lift 50 feet above the ground while trimming trees in Knox County on Monday, authorities said.

The property owner was cutting branches when one fell onto the control box for the lift and rendered the machine out of service, Rural Metro Fire Department said.

WASHINGTON FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE CALIFORNIA WOMAN WHO FELL INTO ‘VAULT TOILET’

The man's family said he was stuck in the basket 50 feet above the ground for nearly three hours before rescuers arrived, the department said.

Firefighters in Knox County, Tenn., rescued a man who was trimming trees when he got stuck on a vertical lift 50 feet above the ground, officials said.

Firefighters in Knox County, Tenn., rescued a man who was trimming trees when he got stuck on a vertical lift 50 feet above the ground, officials said. (Rural Metro Fire Department)

High angle rescue technicians brought the man safely back to the ground. No injuries were reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No emergency is ever the same, and tonight was no different," the department said. "Great teamwork by all responders to get the man safely down!"