Tennessee firefighters rescue man stuck on lift 50 feet in air

Fire crews in Tennessee rescued a man who got stuck in a vertical lift 50 feet above the ground while trimming trees in Knox County on Monday, authorities said.

The property owner was cutting branches when one fell onto the control box for the lift and rendered the machine out of service, Rural Metro Fire Department said.

The man's family said he was stuck in the basket 50 feet above the ground for nearly three hours before rescuers arrived, the department said.

High angle rescue technicians brought the man safely back to the ground. No injuries were reported.

"No emergency is ever the same, and tonight was no different," the department said. "Great teamwork by all responders to get the man safely down!"