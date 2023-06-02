Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Teen killed, 4 others wounded in exchange of gunfire on Chicago's South Side

IL police recovered 2 handguns from the scene of the crime

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A teenager has died and at least four others were wounded after a group of people fired shots at another group on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

A male later was found with a gunshot wound to his leg after he opened fire toward officers responding to the scene about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Chicago police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether he was shot by an officer.

A 14-year-old boy wounded during the initial shooting died at a hospital. The others — ages 16 to 21 — were taken to hospitals for treatment.

FORMER CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT LANDS TEACHING GIG AT HARVARD AFTER LEAVING OFFICE

Illinois Fox News graphic

A 14-year-old boy was killed following an exchange of gunfire between two groups on Chicago's South Side. (Fox News)

Two handguns were recovered, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three officers were taken to hospitals for observation following the shooting.