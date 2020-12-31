Teen arrested in NYC attack on SUV in broad daylight

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the wild Tuesday attack of a BMW driver whose posh car was vandalized by a bicycle gang in broad daylight in Manhattan, the Post has learned.

The teen from Queens — whose not being identified because he’s a minor — is being charged as a juvenile after allegedly attacking victim Max Torgovnick’s luxury ride on Fifth Avenue, law enforcement sources said Wednesday.

The sources said approximately 25 bikers were involved, six of which damaged Torgovnick’s car. Police have also identified another teen and are searching for him, the sources added.

Torgovnick told the Post Wednesday he and his mother, who is in her 70s, had just dropped off a donation at a nonprofit organization and were heading to his father’s neurology office when they ran into around 50 teen bikers Tuesday afternoon.

Video of the harrowing attack shows the bikers surrounding the BMW at Fifth Avenue and 21st Street, with some pounding the vehicle with their fists and feet, and another smashing a bike on Torgovnick’s front window.