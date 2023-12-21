Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle

Tacoma officers verdict reached in Manny Ellis death case

Ellis died while in Tacoma police custody in March 2020

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A jury on Thursday found three Tacoma, Washington, police officers on trial for the death of Manuel "Many" Ellis not guilty on murder and manslaughter charges.

Ellis died while in Tacoma police custody in March 2020.

Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank, who were first on the scene, were charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Officer Timothy Rankine, who was a part of the second unit on scene, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. 