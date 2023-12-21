Tacoma officers verdict reached in Manny Ellis death case

A jury on Thursday found three Tacoma, Washington, police officers on trial for the death of Manuel "Many" Ellis not guilty on murder and manslaughter charges.

Ellis died while in Tacoma police custody in March 2020.

Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank, who were first on the scene, were charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Officer Timothy Rankine, who was a part of the second unit on scene, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

This is a developing story.